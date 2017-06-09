Pro-Trump Gays Banned From Pride Parade

Gay Trump supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina applied to have a float in the city’s gay pride parade and were told they are not welcome.

On Sunday, June 11th at 10 a.m., in conjunction with The National Equality March for Unity and Pride planned in Washington, DC, and several other local planned marches across the country, a coalition of community members and organizations are organizing The Equality March: SOMA.

Pride events, held in August in Charlotte, typically consist of live music, a street festival, a Pride parade and a range of associated activism workshops and classes. “Everything fell into place except being able to celebrate who I am”, Talbert said.

“I’m getting the hate from the gays”, Talbert said. “I don’t see how I was going to be anti-gay anything because that would be anti-me”. He started a GoFundMe page this week to collect money for potential legal fees.

LGBT Pride Month has been celebrated since 2000, when President Bill Clinton signed the first federal proclamation declaring it so.

“In the past”, it noted, “we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances”.

Talbert now plans to file a discrimination lawsuit against Charlotte Pride.

Charlotte pride did not respond to The Washington Post’s request to clarify its decision and explain whether Talbert’s application violated the organization’s mission.

In New Orleans, Martin said that he and the Pride Festival board of directors were vaguely aware of the political shift in parades elsewhere.

What’s playing out in Charlotte is proof that for all their complaints, the left doesn’t want Republicans to accept gay people.

NYT also quoted Gregory Angelo, president of the gay-rights group Log Cabin Republicans, as calling Trump “the most gay-friendly Republican nominee for president ever”.

He rescinded guidelines that barred discrimination against transgender students, he nominated a plethora of homophobes to powerful positions, he is speaking at a convention that’s a veritable “who’s who” of anti-LGBTQ extremists, and he refused to even recognize June as Pride Month.

The colorful fry edition will be available between June 9th and June 11th, but only at three specific McDonald’s restaurants located along the Capital Pride Alliance’s parade route. He recalled that Christian demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at the marchers and that someone spit in his face.

While sometimes perceived as a monolithic gay community, LGBTQ people reflect the full diversity of society. The administration has attacked immigrants, Muslims and many other groups, leaving many in the LGBTQ community to feel like dual targets; as black and white, Muslim and Jew, immigrant and native born, women and everything in between, we are members of each of those communities as well.

But Talbert says they are being hypocritical of the inclusiveness they claim to represent.