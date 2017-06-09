Project Cars 2 E3 2017 Trailer Revealed Ahead of Expo

Project CARS 2 is set to bring a host of improvements to the game following fan feedback of the game’s debut release.

Project Cars 2 will be available in the Americas for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Alongside the release date, PC2 also unveiled a new trailer ahead of E3 titled “The Soul of Motorsport”.

The game, which was previously announced a while back, delivers a number of additions to the formula, starting with multi-class races. The publishers will showcase multi-class actions, newly optimized handling, and revamped controls for the racing game among other features.

“Project CARS 2” will offer more than 60 locations and 170 cars to race on them, doubling that of its predecessor.

“Capturing all the thrills of motorsport means drivers are able to competing in any auto, anytime, anywhere, off- and-online, against both in-class competitors and other classes too”. You can preorder the game here from Amazon.

Give the new Project CARS 2 trailer below a watch to see how it’s shaping up.

Project CARS is the ultimate driver journey! What’s more, the career mode lets you begin in any motorsport discipline meaning you don’t have to work your way up the ranks if you don’t want to. If cars make you salivate, anyway. Slightly Mad had each manufacturer test and approve each vehicle’s driving dynamics in order to provide the most accurate experience.