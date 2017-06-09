Proteas dissect fragile Sri Lanka

South Africa captain A.B.de Villiers praised opener Hashim Amla and leg-spinner Imran Tahir in South Africa’s big win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Amla made history in the game with his knock of 103 as he became the fastest player to score 25 ODI centuries and the first South African to achieve the feat as well.

Sri Lanka heads dropped after the loss of Tharanga, who top-scored for them with 57 runs off 69 deliveries, and despite Kusal Perera chipping in with an unbeaten 44, South Africa mopped up the tail without major difficulty.

The control Tahir gives De Villiers and South Africa during those middle overs are a significant advantage, especially with the opposing teams seemingly loathe picking their leg-spinners at the moment.

Main Captain Angelo Mathews is fighting with the injury. Then Chandi was run out and Kapugedera was dismissed soon afterwards.

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy one-day global opener against South Africa on Saturday.

With him went Sri Lanka’s best hopes and the match ended in a rush.

Sri Lanka is a potential banana skin for any side, with the energy and skill its side has, and it was noticeable that the track wasn’t coming on as well as players have come to expect at the Oval. And three balls later Chamara Kapugedera was lbw first ball to Tahir’s googly, never the greatest end for an worldwide batsman.

“Against Sri Lanka, he bowled skillfully to both right and left-handers and he bowls so few bad balls”.

Underlining the blow this represents for Sri Lanka, Tharanga was the country’s best batsman and the only one to reach a half-century against South Africa.

Though the all-rounder was declared fully fit before the team’s departure for the United Kingdom, a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday revealed that Mathews suffered a “strain on the muscle”.

In fact, South Africa may reflect that despite Hashim Amla’s velvet 103 from 115 balls, and Faf du Plessis‘ efficient 75, they were not quite explosive enough during the death.

Upal Tharanga earlier won the toss and chose to bowl on a day that what mostly sunny and a pitch that started out decidedly on the slow side.

South Africa will play in the next match on June 7 against Pakistan. Some late cameos from JP Duminy and Chris Morris helped them set a target of 300.

AB de Villiers and David Miller fell cheaply either side of Amla reaching three figures and Sri Lanka had a further boost when the centurion was run out by Kusal Mendis.

Cape Town – Former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith believes Imran Tahir is the country’s “greatest asset” in One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Tahir squeezed the Sri Lanka batting, and when captain Upul Tharanga, on 57, hit Tahir straight to a catch at deep cover at 146-5 in the 26th over, Sri Lanka’s fate was certain.