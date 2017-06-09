ProVise Management Group LLC Has $733000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Reuters.com’s article titled: “CORRECTED-BRIEF-Point72 Asset Management reports 5.2 pct passive stake in …” and published on June 06, 2017 is yet another important article. Neumann Cap Ltd stated it has 3,245 shares. The SI to Fulton Financial Corporation’s float is 2.49%. About 303 shares traded. It has underperformed by 80.54% the S&P500. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. Ltd. now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 75,787 shares with $11.62 million value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $186.46. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $183.45.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has risen 17.20% since June 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.50% the S&P500.

Since January 13, 2017, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $111,766 activity. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $168.95 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus Research maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. Therefore 0 are positive. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62. UBS initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, December 15 report. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,434 shares. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $174.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 6 by SunTrust. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $713,000. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, October 8 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 26 report. (NYSE:ATR). Ameritas Invest Incorporated owns 18,966 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2016 Q4. Its the same as in 2016Q3. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. 144.26 million shares or 0.98% less from 145.68 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported.

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 61.67% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. (NYSE STZ) opened at 183.45 on Friday. Argent Mgmt Lc has 5,225 shares. Senator Invest Grp Inc Lp accumulated 1.65 million shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 3,619 shares. Capital holds 3.36 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 73,300 shares. Montecito Financial Bank Trust has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. The stock ended last trade at $141.97 a share and the price is up more than 23.87% so far this year. Investment Centers Of America reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. Scott Selber stated it has 22,630 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citadel Advsr accumulated 64,210 shares. Moreover, Geode Limited has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ftb holds 0.03% or 1,228 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.01, from 0.99 in 2016Q3. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PF shares while 101 reduced holdings.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,129 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 0.14% or 554,110 shares. Moreover, Marathon Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). The institutional investor held 394,740 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $17.66 million, up from 342,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Perritt Mngmt has invested 0.11% in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 90,453 shares. Earnest Prtn reported 4,500 shares. Axa holds 0% or 74,600 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.25% stake. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

BSQUARE Corporation is focused on providing software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market and sell dedicated goal standalone intelligent systems. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. The Company’s standalone intelligent systems include smart, connected computing devices, such as smart phones, set-top boxes, point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, as well as smart vending machines, automatic teller machine machines, digital signs and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

