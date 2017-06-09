Pulisic leads US in World Cup qualifier

The U.S.is 17-2-4 against Trinidad and Tobago, including a 4-0 victory September 6 at Jacksonville, Florida in the semifinal round of qualifying, their most recent meeting .

almost got a third goal, hitting a post shortly after replacing Altidore in the 83rd.

US midfielder goal.

Now last in the Hex Table, on three points, the Carribean nation has only one win and three losses to their names.

During the current camp, the Americans played a friendly in Sandy, Utah (4,400 feet) last Saturday, a 1-1 draw with Venezuela. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second worldwide goal. Kenwyne and Joevin Jones both were risky in the first 45 minutes, with the best chance coming of a chipped in through ball that caught Brooks completely flat footed. “They’re a good team”.

Arena could try to compromise by moving Pulisic out to the right wing and leaving Dempsey in the lineup as a second forward underneath Altidore or Wood in a 4-4-1-1/4-2-3-1 hybrid, but while it’s logical to defer to Dempsey’s experience in games like this, it’s no longer clear that he’s a better option than Pulisic in that role. And the breakthrough finally came in the 52nd minute. The impact that Pulisic, Yedlin and Nagbe had, however, is a very good sign. This kid, I tell ya.

had a few opportunities to put one of those balls from their fullbacks in the back of the net but couldn’t capitalize.

Pulisic has a different sort of “smell” for the game, according to Altidore.

Ten minutes later, Pulisic brought the ball up the middle of the field and passed off to Yedlin on the right.

The game was basically over, then. The U.S. has not a goal to their opponents since 2008.

“Absolutely”, he said. “I’m still young”.

“Everyone asks me questions about my age”, Pulisic said Wednesday. The first showed a rare intelligence of movement, and the second a precision of finish, that fans simply have never seen in someone so young.

The 26-player US roster includes two players who played on the high school or club level in Orange County – (Anaheim High). He just needs to keep being himself.

“I think it’s definitely one of the better national teams we’ve had in recent years”, USA forward Jozy Altidore said.

“They were tough in the first half, definitely”, Pulisic explained.

And there’s the rub-this was the easy game.

Mexico meanwhile will aim to stride ever closer to a place in Russian Federation when they face Honduras in Mexico City on Thursday. Luckily, with this win, the pressure is reduced significantly. A US victory would mean an easy three points on the way ahead of a highly-anticipated clash on Sunday at Mexico. Despite a number of wake up calls, it wasn’t until the last 15 minutes of the first half that we saw more urgency and intent from the US.

More than anything else, it was the Christian Pulisic show in Colorado.