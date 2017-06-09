Qatar crisis: UAE threatens sympathisers with prison

Gause also noted Qatar’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood “and other oppositional political groups”, as well as Qatari cooperation with Iran on some issues “at a time when Saudi Arabia is confronting Iran directly on all sorts of fronts”.

USA military officials, also speaking anonymously to discuss political issues, said the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar is vital to American air support against Iranian paramilitaries and Iranian-backed forces on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war.

In a dramatic development that sent shockwaves through the Middle East this week, Saudi Arabia, United Arab of Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, followed by Libya, Yemen and the Maldives, cut off all diplomatic ties with Qatar – a tiny emirate that borders Saudi Arabia.

Qatar has forged regional alliances independently of its fellow GCC states, drawing accusations from Saudi Arabia and its allies of serving Iranian interests.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE used to be the biggest markets by the number of available seats for Qatar Airways.

Jubeir declined to confirm a list of 10 demands published by Al Jazeera, which included shutting down the Doha-based news channel, but added that Qatar knew what it needed to do to restore normal relations. “It has to choose whether it must move in one direction or another direction”, he said.

Blockaded by its neighbors by land and sea, Qatar is eager for Trump’s help.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel accused the USA president of fanning conflict in the Middle East and risking a “new spiral in arms sales” with his remarks.

President Donald Trump is offering to mediate the Qatar diplomatic crisis by hosting the feuding countries for a White House meeting.

Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani.

The country has been forced to hold talks with Turkey and Iran to try and secure food and water supplies. Qatar’s foreign minister told CNN that hackers put a false story on Qatari state media, claiming the country’s leader made remarks friendly to Iran and skeptical of Trump.

It did not say who might have carried out the hack.

On May 26, the “independent” Al Jazeera carried a short piece on how the QNA hack had highlighted the problem of fake news.

And for all of President Trump’s feigning of credit for the hostility toward Qatar right now, U.S. officials clearly did not anticipate this and are describing themselves as having been “blindsided” by the sudden ferocity of Saudi outrage.

“We’re getting exhausted of reacting to unsubstantiated banalities”, Andrei Krutskikh, a Kremlin adviser on cybersecurity, told the Interfax news agency.

While applauding a Kuwaiti effort to mediate the crisis, Gargash said Emirati and Saudi officials planned to concede nothing to Qatar, home to some 10,000 American troops at a major USA military base and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Trump said on Twitter, “So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off”.