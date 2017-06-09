Qatar foreign minister: No one has ‘right to blockade my country’

Al-Jazeera tweeted that it was “under cyber attack on all systems, websites & social media platforms”, and a source said it was trying to repel the hack.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have banned Al-Jazeera from the airwaves and closed the channel’s offices.

In the meantime, Qatar has released the initial results of its investigation into an alleged cyberattack targeting the country’s official news outlet, Qatar News Agency (QNA), which fueled a diplomatic crisis between the state and other Arab nations.

The feud has raised fears of wider instability in an already volatile region that is a crucial global energy supplier and home to several Western military bases.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Emir Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states, flew to Qatar Wednesday night and met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In this February 6, 2012 photo, then-Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, center, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, and then-Hamas leader, Khaled Mashaal, arrive to sign an agreement in Doha, Qatar.

Trump spoke with the leader of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to push for regional unity, and during a Wednesday phone call with the emir of Qatar he “offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary”, according to a White House statement.

Anxious residents have responded to the crisis by emptying grocery stores in the Qatari capital, Doha, as Saudi Arabia has blocked trucks carrying food from entering the country across its only land border. Qatar has only one land route to Saudi Arabia, which is used for transport of essential commodities. Foreign airlines may also have to seek permission for overflights to and from Qatar. The agreement did not detail a timeframe or the number of troops. Doha is the world’s largest exporter of natural liquefied gas.

In an interview published by Saudi Arabic daily Asharq Al Awsat, Bahraini Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed said conditions posed by the four countries for a resolution of the crisis were “crystal clear”.

Doha has for years forged its own alliances in the region, often diverging from the GCC and taking in leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestinian Hamas and members of the Afghan Taleban.

A top United Arab Emirates official on Wednesday told AFP that the unprecedented measures were aimed at pressuring Doha into making drastic policy changes.

“The request for political protection from two non-Arab countries and military protection from one of them could be a new tragic and comic chapter”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, wrote on Twitter. “We need the world to condemn the aggressors”.

The announcement increases pressure on Qatar in a diplomatic and economic campaign to isolate the small Gulf Arab state, which is a critical global supplier of gas and hosts the biggest U.S. military base in the Middle East.

Bahrain on Thursday followed the UAE in announcing that expressing sympathy for Qatar over the sanctions was an offence punishable by jail.