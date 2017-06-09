Qatar in talks with Turkey and Iran to provide food, water

That comes after Trump, who tweeted Tuesday about Qatar funding extremists, called Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday and offered to host leaders at the White House to resolve the crisis. This, the sources reportedly said, was possibly done to create a rift between the US and its Gulf allies.

However, the German vice chancellor said that no one would benefit from any further escalation in diplomatic relations and expressed his surprise at the speed of the diplomatic spat that has broken out between neighbours.

Qatar’s USA ambassador, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, told The Associated Press his country is counting on Washington to persuade Saudi Arabia and others to back down.

“Whatever has been thrown as an accusation is all based on.fabricated news”, he said.

But Trump a day later quickly changed his stance and indicated that he wants to help mend the spat.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has suggested Tillerson, who as Exxon Mobil’s CEO had business with Qatar, as a possible mediator for the dispute.

On Monday, six Arab countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged financial support of terrorism.

After the suspension of Qatar Airways flights to the four countries, the airline has taken immediate steps to assist and support affected passengers from Thailand.

File image of Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Qatar is now enduring a period of crisis as the UAE, among others, have cut off diplomatic ties with the nation over claims of supporting terrorist extremism.

Russian hackers planted a fake news story that initiated the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Sunni nations, according to USA intelligence officials, CNN reported Tuesday. It’s also a home to the forward headquarters of CENTCOM, the USA military’s central command in the region. It said Qatar is “promoting extremist thoughts and spreading chaos and disturbances across numerous Arab countries, resulting in big humanitarian miseries”. “The situation is so unpredictable – the US can’t be a reliable partner because it isn’t neutral”. Qatar has already indicated its emir wouldn’t be able to travel to the U.S.to participate in a meeting. In a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, they gave no sign they were ready to compromise.

Kuwait’s emir is working to mediate the Gulf crisis around Qatar, which is home to a major USA military base and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I can indeed see differences in some 140 character comments by the American president”, Schaefer said. Home to some 10,000 troops, Al-Udeid is central to the US-led fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Both Qatar and the US sought to show the rift wasn’t affecting military cooperation. “Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!”

The call with Qatar’s emir showed Trump trying to personally involve himself in resolving the conflict.

“Such a Trumpification of relations with one another is particularly unsafe in a region that is already rife with crises”, he told the newspaper, in an apparent reference to what critics say is the increasingly divisive rhetoric seen since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump past year. Several other countries followed suit. Nauert says that Tillerson was speaking with the White House on Thursday about the US offer to help.