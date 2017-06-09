Qatar’s Al-Jazeera says battling cyber attack

“The websites and digital platforms of Al Jazeera Media Network are undergoing continual hacking attempts“, the network tweeted.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have announced the withdrawal of their diplomats from the country, with Saudi Arabia accusing Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their ideology.

Russian Federation has come under scrutiny in recent months for its efforts to meddle in the 2016 us presidential election through a coordinated hacking and influence campaign, including the spreading of fake news.

The Al Jazeera news network is fending off a massive cyberattack, according to a statement today.

“Today, we’ve noticed a significant increase in cyber attempts targeting our users and systems”, read the statement.

On Thursday, Al Jazeera’s acting director-general Mostefa Souag dismissed claims the broadcaster is interfering in the affairs of neighbouring countries, while Qatar has denied the claims it supports terrorist organisations. “We don’t interfere in anybody’s business, we just report”, he told Reuters at Al Jazeera’s Doha headquarters.

The remarks were widely reported as true across the region. The report claimed Qatar’s leader gave a speech that was conciliatory toward Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, and critical of President Donald Trump.

Qatar’s rivals have long demanded the closure of Al Jazeera, which they see as a mouthpiece for policies they reject.

“All this talk about Jazeera interfering in other countries’ affairs is nonsense”. The network did not respond to a request for comment.