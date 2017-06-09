Qatar says it won’t ‘surrender’ in Gulf row

Qatar sought Friday to enlist support from overseas after Saudi Arabia and its allies placed several Qataris and Doha-based organisations on a “terror list” in an escalating Gulf diplomatic crisis.

Turkey and Qatar have both provided support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain issued statements cutting ties with Qatar on June 5.

“Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than numerous signatories of the joint statement – a fact that has been conveniently ignored by the authors”, it added.

The United Arab Emirates’ state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash on Wednesday accused Qatar of being “the main champion of extremism and terrorism in the region”.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened to move against Qatar by Trump’s visit last month to Riyadh, which saw the president clearly align U.S. interests with the kingdom and lash out at Iran.

Kuwait’s emir has also been seeking to mediate, meeting Saudi’s king on Tuesday.

A top Emirati diplomat has called U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweets on Qatar “very courageous and extraordinary”.

The United Arab Emirates has blocked access to the website of Qatar Airlines amid an Arab nation campaign to isolate Qatar.

On Friday, Qatar’s foreign minister described the blockade as a violation of global law and said there was an attempt to mobilise worldwide opinion against the Gulf emirate. “In all battlefields, there are adversaries”, he told CNN. Worst, they will have succeeded with the help of a US president who seems not to comprehend American interests, nor how he is damaging them. “We need to put everything in check”.

Wednesday’s terror attacks, which struck Iran’s parliament and a mausoleum of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, have fueled rocketing tensions in the Gulf between the major regional rivals, Shia-majority Iran and Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia, which support opposing sides in conflicts throughout the region.

On Friday, they released a joint statement listing as many as 18 individuals, including members of Qatar’s royal family and a former minister as involved in “terrorist” activities. A Libyan extremist group and four Bahraini groups were also listed as terrorist cells.

Anxious residents have responded to the crisis by emptying grocery stores in the Qatari capital, Doha, as Saudi Arabia has blocked trucks carrying food from entering the country across its only land border.

With supply chains disrupted and anxiety mounting about deepening economic turbulence, banks and firms in Gulf Arab states were trying to keep business links to Qatar open and avoid a costly firesale of assets.

“No one has given them the right to blockade my country, not to allow cars, or my flights to fly over their countries or my ships to park in their port”, the foreign minister said.