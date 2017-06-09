Qatar says state news agency first hacked in April

In a phone call Wednesday with Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump said he wanted to help Qatar and its Arab neighbors resolve the row that has upended any sense of Gulf unity, suggesting a possible White House summit among leaders.

Sheikh Mohammed said Iran had told Doha it was ready to help with securing food supplies in the emirate, an investment powerhouse and supplier of natural gas to world markets but tiny and reliant on imports. Like that of Berlin. A declaration of war. “We need the world to condemn the aggressors”.

Gargash said the four Arab states seek a “political commitment to change course” by Qatar, including ending its support for the Brotherhood and Hamas.

Kuwait’s emir is working to mediate the Gulf crisis around Qatar, which is home to a major US military base and is the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“It will not contribute to solving any problem to try and isolate in this way Qatar, which we know for sure has fought very effectively against terrorist groups”, Erdogan said on Tuesday evening.

CNN Arabic on Wednesday reported – citing an unnamed United States official – that the Qatari military has been put on “highest alert” along the southern border with Saudi Arabia since the outbreak of the ongoing spat.

Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said he favoured diplomacy to resolve the escalating crisis and that there was no military solution, Reuters reported. The boycott ended after Qatar agreed to a string of concessions including relocating leaders of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood to Turkey and cooperating with Gulf states on intelligence and security.

“Of course we are all waiting for him to speak”, said Sara al-Sulaiti, a Qatari who works in public relations. “Qatar wants to keep all options open”, he said. Both Britain and the United States were helping with their inquiry, they said.

The foreign minister of Oman met fellow GCC member Kuwait’s emir for talks.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s neighbors kept up a drumbeat of criticism and warnings.

The five Arab countries that severed ties with Qatar cite Qatar’s “support for ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and the Muslim Brotherhood” as one of the reasons for isolating the nation. Moreover, the severance places pressure on Qatar’s economic growth while the deterioration of regional trade would increase fiscal and current account deficits.

“The beneficiaries from this are probably those East Asian nations that are courting Western branch campuses at the moment, which can make a better case that they are more stable and have a much surer economic footing”. Qatar has denied the charges.

Throughout the interview, Sheikh Mohammed repeatedly denied that Qatar funded extremists and terrorist groups, the main reason given for this week’s moves against it.

Another big credit rating agency, Moody’s, said Thursday that it was leaving its stance on Qatar unchanged for now.

Qatar’s satellite news giant Al-Jazeera has also emerged as a point of contention in the Gulf.

As Kuwait’s emir shuttled between Gulf capitals for talks, US President Donald Trump offered to host a White House meeting if necessary, in a change of heart from his initial support for the Saudi-led boycott.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, told Bloomberg in Dubai that Qatar needed to pledge to overhaul its foreign policy for any mediation to succeed.

The UAE has confirmed that its airspace will be closed to any planes flying to or from Qatar until further notice, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Thursday.

Regional tensions, already high following the diplomatic dispute, ratcheted up further after militants attacked targets in Tehran on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people.

Saudi Arabia and other states cut travel and diplomatic links on Monday.