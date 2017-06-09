Rajasthan police to check whether Rahul Gandhi violated traffic rules

This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing.

In an attempt to evade the heavy police presence to stop his entry into the violence-hit district, he rode pillion on a motorcycle.

Madhya Pradesh home minister, Bhupendra Singh, accused Rahul Gandhi of indulging in politics.

“Rahul Gandhi, along with around 250 Congress leaders, were under preventive arrest under under Section 151 of CrPC”. What was the emergency to go there now?

He lashed out at the BJP governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for stopping him from visiting Mandsaur and demanded martyr status for the farmers who were killed in the “barbaric” police action.

Ahead of his visit to Mandsaur, violence again flared up as a toll plaza was vandalised and Rs 8-10 lakh were looted.

A farmers’ agitation demanding loan waivers and higher crop prices in Madhya Pradesh spread to large parts of the state with protesters torching vehicles, targeting police stations and attacking government officials.

A police inspector, who had allegedly fired at the protestors on Tuesday, was also removed from field duty and sent to police lines.

Curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Thursday evening.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers’ protests and a curfew was reportedly imposed. The state has been continuously voting for the BJP since 2003.

“We will look into whether any traffic violation was committed”, he said.

Just before he was detained by the police, the Congress vice president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving loans of the country’s rich while ignoring farmers’ debts. “The Congress is using this agitation of the farmers for themselves to provoke violence from within and giving their party a violent colour”.

Following the incident, BJP leader G.

“Madhya Pradesh is a very peaceful place and will continue to be so”.

He also slammed the BJP for saying that he had gone for a “photo-op” there, arguing, “I only wanted meet the farmers”. The whole reason behind this situation is “Congress” who needs to be blamed as they are grabbing focus in this violence. “ATMs will be opened, milk, petrol and diesel availability will also be ensured”, Srivastava told ANI.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh had sought to cool tempers by announcing certain measures, including a settlement scheme for cultivators who had defaulted on repayment of loans.

The Congress had yesterday described as “cold-blooded murder” the killing of the five farmers and questioned the prime minister’s silence on it.