With Mexican worldwide duo Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera set to join pending work permits, manager Pedro Caixinha will have two more faces in the squad, and the Daily Mail note that Benfica winger Daniel Candeias as well as HJK Helsinki attacker Alfredo Morelos are also set to join.

Caixinha is set to field the 23-year-old former youth cap alongside Bruno Alves, the experienced global, in central defence, having signed Cardoso on a three-year contract.

Walker has told the club that he wants to leave, and Caixinha is allegedly pursuing a deal to bring him to Ibrox in a move that would bring creativity and goals to the Rangers attack.

Caixinha said: “He is a player who everyone describes as having big potential to be one of the centre halves of the future with the Portuguese national team”.

“Bruno Alves is an fantastic player, one of the best defenders in my country and I will learn a lot from playing with him”, he told the Daily Mail.

“This is a big step in my career and it has always been a dream for me to play in the UK”.

With this foreign talent set to make their mark on Ibrox, we reckon the club should now turn their attention to domestic talent and pick up some of the brightest and best in the SPFL. When you’re at a big club like Rangers you have to win. ‘Bruno Alves is an wonderful player, one of the best defenders in my country and I will learn a lot from playing with him.

‘I also think Dalcio is going to surprise the supporters. He spent last season primarily playing for the Benfica B team and has failed to establish himself within the first team. The people are very passionate about their football and it is the best atmosphere to play football in. “‘I know the manager well, because we” ve worked together at Nacional, and if there’s interest we’ll talk’.

He said: “I met the manager for the first time in the airport and I spoke to him a lot”. I will have to adapt to a new country, a new way of living, but I think I am going to be successful. “They are big players and I am very happy”. Rangers is the biggest and most successful club in Scotland and has won more trophies than anyone in the world. I like him and I think he’s the right person to put Rangers where they belong.

“I know it’s more physical in Scotland and that the players are strong but I think it’s good football”.