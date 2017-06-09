Rangers to designate struggling ex-closer Sam Dyson for assignment

The team, reeling from the effects of seven losses in nine games, elected to designate Sam Dyson, one of the cornerstones of the team’s 2015 and 2016 division championships, for assignment, giving it 10 days to trade its erstwhile closer before being forced to place him on a release waiver. The Rangers will most likely trade Dyson before he even clears waivers. He made two rehab starts at Gwinnett. He can not be outrighted without his consent. This year has not been the same.

Dyson began the season as Texas’ closer but is 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 appearances this season. He walked three in the outing as the finger injury affected his ability to throw strikes.

The slick-fielding South African singled in his first plate appearance last month, but batted.222 without a home run in 28 games prior to the demotion. Command and control have proven to be clear issues for him. He was quickly demoted after blowing his first three save opportunities, all in April. The Twins are an interesting case since they have been dealing with bullpen issues of their own despite fighting with the Cleveland Indians for the top spot in the A.L. Central. If a deal is done, it will be interesting to see what the Rangers would get in return. What can a player with these numbers command? At the moment, the club is higher in payroll than they would like to be.

Another option is getting a young arm from a team’s Minor League Baseball system. Basically, Dyson’s contributions to the Rangers this season have stacked up to the equivalent of 3 1/2 losses worth of bad pitching.