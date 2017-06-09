RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%

In a way RBI has softend its hawkish stance to a dovish one on account of low inflation and low growth.

However, the CPI inflation for April 2017 saw a sharp drop to 2.99% vs. 3.89% in March 2017; this seems to have resulted in the RBI projecting a lower inflation going ahead.

Policymakers said premature action at this stage risks disruptive policy reversals later and the loss of credibility. The SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) was cut by 50bps to 20 percent, which will free up funds for lending purposes and provide banks with better flexibility to meet the higher LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) that kicks into effect in January18.

The growth forecast for FY18 was lowered by a moderate 10bp to 7.3 percent, while assuring that lower lending rates, government spending and remonetisation will underpin recovery this year.

“Regarding the Finance Ministry’s invitation for a meeting with the MPC… all the MPC members declined the request of the Finance Ministry”, Patel had told reporters here following the announcement of the second bi-monthly monetary policy review of the fiscal.

The RBI last cut its policy rate on October 4, 2016. “We continue to expect the RBI to be on a prolonged pause but with risks of a 25 basis point rate cut in August if certain conditions are met”. Further, it stated that the current state of the economy underscores the need to revive private investment, restore banking sector health and remove infrastructure bottlenecks (areas in which the government needs to increase focus).

The RBI said the risks to its inflation were “evenly balanced”, a tweak in its language from its statement in April when it cited “upside risks” to inflation. “Monetary policy can play a more effective role only when these factors are in place”, it said.

Dhananjay Sinha, head of research, economist and strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services Limited says: “Notwithstanding the downwards revision in the inflation projections, RBI believes that the recent downside surprises in inflation were transitory in nature”.

“The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy, ‘ RBI said in a press statement”.

This explains why the MPC has chosen to overlook the weak Gross Value Added figures for the last quarter of FY17 which came in at 5.6 per cent against 7.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and has instead concentrated on the full year GVA provisional estimates for FY17. The move was predicted by all but two of the 50 economists in a Bloomberg survey who expected a cut to 6 percent. There is also greater clarity on the rainfall, with the IMD predicting for normal monsoons this season which can help the food inflation situation. However, with the new tax regime under GST kicking in from July 01, the RBI would have probably made a decision to wait and watch if the fall in prices is sustainable.