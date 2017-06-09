Real Madrid fans want Cristiano Ronaldo to get Ballon d’Or honour

But goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo’s second and substitute Marco Asensio rewarded an outstanding second-half effort from Real.

Ronaldo and Real Madrid made history on Saturday, after defeating Juventus 4-1 in the UCL final, taking their Champions League trophies to 12.

“Cristiano Ballon d’Or”, he sang along with the fans as he was lifted into the air by his team-mates.

Didier Deschamps today hailed the fabulous destiny of former France teammate Zinédine Zidane, who lead Real Madrid to consecutive Champions League titles.

“The truth is it has been a spectacular season”, added Ronaldo.

A smiling Ronaldo, speaking to the press as he sat alongside Ferguson, described a season when they won the league and European Cup double for the first time in 59 years as “fantastic”.

Midfielder Gareth Bale is enjoying life at Spanish champions Real Madrid and has committed his future to the club, the Welsh worldwide said after the side’s Champions League triumph on Saturday.

It was from the position that he scored twice, as Zinedine Zidane’s men defeated Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final on Saturday night. “I’m happy, I’m incredibly satisfied”.

“We promised to return and we have returned as champions”, added Ramos as the squad visited the home of Madrid’s local government and the city hall.

After the great final Real Madrid played against Juventus, there are many topics to cover.

At the end of the 25th season of the Champions League, Ronaldo is the first player to score in three of the competition’s finals.

So far, the only European title the player has won was the UEFA Cup – now Europa League – back in 1999 when he was still playing for Parma. He did not just impress everyone in the stadium with his skills but even his dad, who is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world. “It has been a spectacular year thanks to you”, the Real coach said. We’ve won trophies and of course it is one of the best moments of my career – I have the opportunity to say this every year but it’s true!