Real parade in Madrid with 12th UCL trophy

Juventus were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid at Cardiff as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to secure his fourth triumph in the competition out of five finals. This is one of the best moments of my career – I have the chance to say this every year! I think it’s the best second half we’ve had this season.

Gareth Bale has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer, amid speculation that Manchester United may attempt to sign the Wales forward for a fee of more than £100 million (S$177 million). I’m very happy, it has been an incredible season.

“My family is very happy and so am I. So yes we will continue what we are doing for over the years – play better football and win matches”, he added.

The club have continued to be heavily linked with a move for Bale after Sir Alex Ferguson confirmed the side made their first move in 2007.

Real fans surround the team bus during the Champions League trophy parade in Madrid on Monday.

The Serie A champions progressed to the showpiece in Cardiff having suffered no defeats and conceded only three goals in their 12 games in the tournament, but Madrid blew them away with a superb second-half showing to secure a 4-1 victory.

Real’s win meant Zinedine Zidane’s men became the first team in Champions League history to retain the trophy since the competition was reformatted in 1992.

Ronaldo isn’t immune to criticism and when asked about how certain fans in the Bernabeu have reacted to him this season, he simply said that the “numbers don’t lie”.

I did it and I shaved myself, ‘ he told Real Madrid TV. “He knows his players very well and his players pay him back on the pitch”, added Deschamps, who refused to disclose if he had personally congratulated Zidane by telephone. And to compound their misery, Asensio beat Buffon again as the 39-year-old goalkeeper missed out on a first European title. “We have spoken with the board and we are going to go again for next season”.

“I want to thank all of you”.