Reality Winner, Accused NSA Leaker, To Enter Not Guilty Plea

Her arrest was announced on Monday, the same day The Intercept reported that a top-secret National Security Agency document showed more evidence of Russian attempts to hack the United States election. She is accused of “removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet”, according to a federal complaint.

“My client is innocent until proven guilty and we plan to enter a plea of not guilty”, attorney Titus Nichols told NBC News Wednesday afternoon. An FBI audit showed that six people printed the document, including victor, and that her computer at work showed that she emailed The Intercept.

The Intercept said the NSA report was dated May 5  the same date court records cited for the documents victor is accused of leaking. Prosecutors don’t think victor is a jihadist or terrorist sympathizer, they say that before she left the military, she inserted an external hard drive into a top-secret computer there.

While the document provides a rare window into the NSA’s understanding of the mechanics of Russian hacking, it does not show the underlying “raw” intelligence on which the analysis is based. He says one of the main reasons the documents were considered classified was because it’s still under investigation. She is a former Air Force linguist who speaks Farsi and Arabic.

Winner’s mother told NBC News on Tuesday that victor “would not jeopardize anybody’s safety” and was “terrified” when she returned to her home in Augusta on Saturday to find federal agents waiting for her.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told the court her daughter had never been in any trouble and was at the top of her class throughout her school days. Much is unknown, as the public is made to depend upon the potentially unreliable claims of government prosecutors, while victor is held in jail without any contact with the public.

The top-secret National Security Agency document, which was provided anonymously to The Intercept and independently authenticated, analyzes intelligence very recently acquired by the agency about a months-long Russian intelligence cyber effort against elements of the USA election and voting infrastructure. Fourth, and most important, what do we need to do to keep them out of future American elections?

She is the first person to be criminally charged with leaking classified information under the Trump administration, which has vowed to crack down on leaks.

Agents said she searched for and located the information; It was not even part of what she was working on.