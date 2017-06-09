Redemption for Urban, who takes home 4 CMTs

By the time his name was announced for Video of the Year, he was almost speechless.

“I don’t know what to say”. We will make it possible for you to watch it on this page. You’ve all heard Keith and Carrie sing their smash hit ‘The Fighter, ‘ but I guarantee you’ve never heard it like this.

“Honestly, it’s been an wonderful time, I spent a couple of days here in Nashville and the support here has just been incredible so thank you to the country music fans, I am so appreciative”, Jason said in his acceptance speech.

But she didn’t leave the stage without shouting out to the Nashville Predators – her hubby Mike Fisher’s team – as they head to the National Hockey League finals. She now has 17 belt buckles, making her the most-awarded performer in the history of the CMT Music Awards.

This year Underwood is nominated for the Female Video of the Year Award for “Church Bells” and also the Collaborative Video of the Year Award for her song “The Fighter” with Keith Urban.

The singer and her husband Mike Fisher of the Nashville Predators have a lot to be thankful for these days.

This awards show is really cool because it’s fan voted.

Kaitlyn is noticeably showing, and both seemed proud to share in pictures captured on the 2017 CMT Music Awards red carpet.

Urban also won the award for Social Superstar of the Year. “Carry this Stanley Cup around this great city of Nashville“, Kutcher said. Their performance of “Want to Want Me” was this year’s CMT Performance of the Year victor.

The duo also performed that song.

Lady Antebellum shut the night down with their one-of-a-kind crossover collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The show itself is being hosted by none other than Charles Esten, who is best known for his work on CMT’s Nashville.