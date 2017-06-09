Reds batter Gennett belts 4 homers in rare Major League Baseball feat

Nola (3-3) earned his first win since April 20 and became the Phillies’ first starter to pitch past the seventh inning this season.

The Cardinals are playing in quicksand.

Gennett, 27, was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee.

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today: — BIG SWINGS FOR SCOOTER One night after hitting four home runs to match the major league record, Scooter Gennett tries to extend his stunning power surge when the Reds host the Cardinals again.

There have been 21 flawless games since 1900. His first two home runs each traveled over 400 feet.

“When I came over, I didn’t expect to get that number”, Gennett said. “Even three home runs would be too insane for me”. “I might be on to something“. The Cardinals’ right fielder was 2-for-3 on the night with a walk, and noticeably aggressive early in counts.

Gennett’s grand slam in his next at-bat was the first Wainwright had allowed since 2012. The offense is chronically AWOL.

Gennett finished 5-for-5 with four runs and 10 (!) RBI. Even their luck was bad.

Gennett wasn’t even supposed to start last night.

Playing at the new Yankee Stadium for the first time without now-retired slugger David Ortiz on the roster, the Red Sox launched a trio of long balls and moved within a game of first-place NY.

“I thought I was going to be arrested”, he said.

Gennett was just getting started, and St. Louis would lament a couple of ill-fated decisions. And it will. There is no question. While it may seem like there is an aura of neutrality around Piscotty in 2017, peripherally, the 26 year old has been fantastic.

Carlos Gonzalez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who can sweep the two-game interleague set on Wednesday.

An inning later, he came up with two on and the Reds’ up 8-0 and hit a two-run home run.

Sanchez led off the game with a shot to center field that landed in the field of play but was called a home run and upheld upon review. Ninety seconds later, Cozart was back at third, a run was off the scoreboard, and Wainwright had an extra out to get. The Brewers turned three double plays for Anderson.

Jonathan Schoop tied the game for the Orioles with a two-run homer off Pirates closer Tony Watson in the ninth – his second of the game. “If we’re up, probably let that roll”.

Reds manager Bryan Price had already planned on giving Adam Duvall the day off in left field and starting Patrick Kivlehan. Just six days prior to Hamilton’s career night, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher Jered Weaver pitched his one and only career no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins. “They liked my chances there, and I did, too”.

Wainwright’s streak of scoreless innings ended at 17 in the first. Suarez walked to load the bases, and with one out, Gennett followed with a grand slam on a 3-2 pitch to make the score 5-0.

Alex Avila had two hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice for Tigers but struck out with the bases loaded to end the game. With the Cardinals slipping into fourth place, while the Reds move from fourth to third.

In all likelihood, this will be the greatest (baseball) moment of Gennett’s career. The Cardinals have three. “He nearly beat us all by himself”. Asked about the vibe in the clubhouse, Wainwright was blunt: “It’s not good”. Last night, he bashed with the best of them, which made his performance that much more appreciable.

The Reds knocked Wainwright out in the fourth with a two-out rally that started with Hamilton’s infield second to second.

The ball clearly struck the padded wall before being caught, so the run was taken off the board along with the second out.

Gennett got another whack and didn’t miss.