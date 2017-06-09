Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII). While the company’s share hit the 52 week high on 07/27/16 stationing the value of $13.73.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The stock exchanged hands 1.57 Million shares versus average trading capacity of 1.89 Million shares. If Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares can stay above the price resistance around $13.68 a share, that could help propel Rent-A-Center, Inc. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $16,127,000. The stock of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by Raymond James. Rent-A-Center Inc had 15 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 128,770 shares in the last quarter. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 844,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,135.90. About shares traded. Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has declined 10.49% since June 7, 2016 and is downtrending. (FRED)’s shares projecting a $19 target price. The market capitalization of the company is at $680.64 Million.

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) 52-week high price stands at $13.73 and low price stands at $7.76, its price distance from 52-week high is -4.3% while its distance from 52-week low price is 69.33%.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu Inc (ADR) for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth. The business had revenue of $742 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.43 million. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 6,448 shares with $4.84M value, up from 14 last quarter. The company’s 5 year Earnings per share growth and Capital Spending growth remains at 0 and -14.36. The company also recently declared a dividend that was paid on Thursday April 20th, 2017. The average numbers of shares are traded in a security per day, during the recent 3-month period. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of USA & global trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/09/capstone-asset-management-co-has-110000-position-in-rent-a-center-inc-rcii-updated.html. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of TOWR in report on Monday, March 21 to “Outperform” rating. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sidoti downgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75. Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with an initial rating of “Hold”.

10/19/2015 – Sidoti began new coverage on Rent-A-Center Inc. giving the company a ” rating. Thanks to an increase of nearly 11.4% in the past one month, the stock price is now outperforming with 15.56% so far on the year – still in strong zone. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for Rent-A-Center, Inc.is -78%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is -18.2%. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements.