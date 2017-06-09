Rescuers find bodies in search for crashed Myanmar plane

The army chief’s office said in a statement that more than half of the passengers were from military families, including 15 children, along with 35 soldiers and 14 crew members.

San Hlan: Hundreds of people gathered on a beach in southern Myanmar on Thursday desperately waiting for news of their loved ones as the first bodies arrived from the wreck of a military plane that crashed with more than 120 people on board.

By mid-afternoon the commander-in-chief’s office said 29 corpses – 20 women, one man and eight children – had been retrieved from the sea after a navy vessel discovered wreckage from the plane off the coastline near Dawei town.

“I only want to cry, I have nothing”, said a shaky-voiced Yuzana, 19, whose parents and younger brother were on the aircraft when it went missing on Wednesday.

“My father said he bought a mobile phone for me”.

In many cases, the bodies were not recovered whole, an officer involved in the recovery operation said.

A Shaanxi Y-8 transporter plane commissioned by the Myanmar Air Force has disappeared on Wednesday as the aircraft was enroute to Yangon from Myeik in Myanmar. The fuselage, the main body of the plane, has not been located. As the navy and air force searched the waters, local fishing boats spotted bodies floating about 30 miles offshore, said Kyaw Thet, chairman of the Dawei Fishing Association.

The flight was a short routine trip but within half an hour the flight fell off the radar and communications were lost with the flight.

Myanmar authorities might soon change their focus from rescue to salvage, aiming to collect debris and investigate the cause of the accident, he added. Before Wednesday, Myanmar had had 17 air crashes since 1988, a lot of them involving small passenger craft, according to the Daily Eleven, a privately owned newspaper. The 15 children are six boys and nine girls.

All military personnel on board are low- to mid-ranking officers, a passenger list released by the military shows.

It is monsoon season in Myanmar, but a civil aviation official said the weather had been “normal” with good visibility when the plane took off.

The Y-8F-200 was delivered to the Armed Forces in March 2016 and had clocked up 809 flying hours.

The plane carried 108 passengers – mostly military personnel and their families – and 14 crew members, according to an announcement on the Facebook page of military Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, which originally gave slightly lower numbers. The four-spoke turboprop is used in developing countries, including China and Sudan.

Aircraft incidents, both civilian and military, are not uncommon in the southeast Asian country.