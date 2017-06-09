Ricardo Rodriguez Completes AC Milan Transfer on 4-Year Contract

Italian giants AC Milan have completed the transfer of Wolsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The Switzerland worldwide leaves the Volkswagen Arena after a successful five-and-a-half-year spell in Germany, having arrived in Wolfsburg from FC Zurich as a 19-year-old in January 2012.

The 24-year-old becomes the Rossoneri’s third new signing this summer, and third since the end of Silvio Berlusconi’s near 31-year reign as club owner, joining Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie at the disposal of coach Vincenzo Montella next season.

In addition, shortly after the signing of Rodriguez was announced by the club, the representative of Atalanta’s in-demand full-back Andrea Conti was spotted making his way into the San Siro club’s headquarters.

“Its very nice to be here, this is a big club”.

AC Milan have already signed three new players this summer, but if rumours are to be believed there are still several new additions to come. “I’ve played at the San Siro once before and I can’t wait to experience those feelings in a splendid stadium again”.

Conti, 23, made 33 Serie A appearances as Atalanta impressively finished fourth last season and made his Italy debut against San Marino last week.

“I want to do the best we can in the Europa League”, Rodriguez added.