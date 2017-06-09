Roma part company with Luciano Spalletti

Roma president said after making the announcement that the club will appoint a new coach for constant growth.

“AS Roma have parted company with coach Luciano Spalletti“, the statement read.

“Roma are a strong team, just like other strong teams: AC Milan, Inter, Juve, Roma and Napoli all expect to win”. “We could perhaps have done better and we didn’t always have everyone pulling in the same direction”.

The 58-year-old Spalletti has been in negotiations to follow former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini to Inter.

Spalletti has tipped either Eusebio Di Francesco or Vincenzo Montella to replace him as Roma coach.

Spalletti joined Roma for the second time as a coach in January 2016 after a first stint between 2005-2009 during which time the club won two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa.

Looking beyond Roma’s excellent Serie A title in 2000-01, Totti is the club’s all-time top goalscorer and the most capped player in their history.

The five-time Ballon d’Or victor posted on his Facebook page to offer praise to the Italian and wish him well in the future.

The 33-year-old, who made 40 appearances for the Giallorossi last season, will stay at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2019. I think we can say we worked well.

As such, Dugarry – whose France side beat Totti’s Azzurri to win the Euro 2000 final – told RMC (via Football Italia): “I can not put Totti among the legends”.

#Spalletti: “I’d like to thank all the staff, the players and the “invisible” team working behind us that enabled us to do our jobs well”.