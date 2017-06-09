Roman Polanski sex victim to appear in court for first time

Braun said it was up to the judge to decide whether to take into account Geimer’s request in the long-running saga. It is Harland Braun, the lawyer of Roman Polanski who told AFP the wish of Samantha Geimer to close this case: “She comes with her husband because she is exhausted of this business that has been going on for 40 years”.

In a letter sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in April, Geimer accused prosecutors of treating her with “contempt” and “using a crime committed against me to further your own careers”.

Samantha Geimer was 13 years old when Polanski assaulted her in Los Angeles in 1977.

Polański fled the United States in February 1978, shortly before being sentenced for unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Polanski admitted statutory rape and served 42 days in prison, but later fled the U.S., fearing his plea bargain deal would be scrapped.

“What Mr Polanski faces, if he were to return to Los Angeles, is a dishonest legal system which will ignore the facts and the law, and attempt to impress and demonstrate to the public that it’s ‘tough on crime, ‘” Braun wrote in a court filing.

Samantha Geimer has previously said she has forgiven him but this will be her first court appearance on his behalf.

Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun told AFP that Samantha Geimer will appear with her husband at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court to buttress the filmmaker’s case that he had served time for the 1977 crime and that the matter should be settled once and for all.

Earlier this year (17), Braun claimed the 83-year-old Oscar victor was prepared to return to America for a court hearing as long as lawmakers vowed he’d serve no prison time.

It called for no more time behind bars for the director after he spent 42 days in a prison undergoing a diagnostic screening.

The rape occurred at Jack Nicholson’s Mulholland Drive home during a photo shoot.

Judge Scott Gordon has rejected Polanski’s efforts to resolve the case in the director’s absence or with a promise that he wouldn’t be sentenced to more time or be arrested if he voluntarily returned for a sentencing hearing. Polanski had picked the ten-13-year-old schoolgirl up, plied her with champagne and drugs after photographing her and forced himself on her.

The warrant prevented Polanski from collecting his Academy Award for best director for his 2002 film “The Pianist.’ He was also nominated for 1974’s ‘Chinatown” and 1979’s ‘Tess’. Her longtime lawyer Lawrence Silver did not return phone and email messages seeking comment.

She wrote memoir titled “The Girl: A Life in the Shadow of Roman Polanski” four years ago.

