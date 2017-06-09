Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) to Outperform

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,435,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,256,000 after buying an additional 71,176 shares during the period. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Sun Life Financial (SLF) Q1 Earnings Decline, Dividend Raised” published on May 10, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Sun Life Financial Inc”. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,620,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,730,000 after buying an additional 4,374,337 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock declined 26.83%. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 866.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.0% in the third quarter. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Wood on Wednesday, April 12.

Shares are trading at $32.61 which is marginally under the 50 day moving average which is $34.36 and which is just a bit below the 200 day moving average of $37.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has $52 highest and $15 lowest target.

The P/E ratio is 10.97 and the market value is 20.01B.

Common also declared a dividend for shareholders payable on Friday the 30th of June 2017. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3164 per share. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 44.48%. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and worldwide copyright & trademark laws.

Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to "Neutral" rating in Thursday, November 5 report. Finally, Scotiabank cut Sun Life Financial from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC restated an "outperform" rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. $41.88's average target is 24.35% above currents $33.68 stock price.

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Firm is a financial services firm providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.