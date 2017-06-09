Rumman Raees to replace injured Wahab Riaz in Champions Trophy

I selected him. I selected him because I wanted him to perform a role.

“We only have ourselves to blame and as a team, we have to collectively accept the responsibility and take the blame”. “We dropped simple catches, we don’t run well enough between wickets”, added the concerned South African after his first direct involvement in an India-Pakistan match, world cricket’s most high-profile fixture.

“Yuvi took pressure off when I couldn’t get runs”. After India made 319 for three in 48 overs, the third rain stoppage of the match left Pakistan with a revised target of 289 in 41 overs when play resumed in bright sunshine.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur feels his side was given a “reality check” by India in the lost Champions Trophy clash in Birmingham and the “below-par” show was a result of his players letting the occasion get the better of them.

India skipper Virat Kohli.

Such was the difference in class between the two sides that off-spinner Harbhajan Singh termed the match as a practice game for India. Very strong performance, we’ve taken the confidence from the practice games. That’s the level at which they played today. “Once you are confident, you take the right decision and eventually that pays off”.

He made it just as special for them. He suffered from an ankle injury during big India match. “And it’s a reality check of where we are in our one-day cricket at the moment”. In the field we were still six. “I think that really deflated the opposition and that gave me a bit of time to settle in from the other end”, Kohli said.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was among several ex-players to call for a major shake-up in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat. We had a couple of guys that were in the clouds at the start and that sets the tone. Whilst he was dismayed by Pakistan’s loss to their rivals, Azhar sought to draw some positives from his own performance. And all you’ve got to do is play yourself in again.

With yesterday’s appearance in Champions Trophy game against Pakistan, Yuvraj has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of appearing in 5 Champions Trophy tournaments. To beat Pakistan is a big achievement in itself; and to thrash them by more than 100 runs is just awesome! “You don’t enjoy because you know when you wake up in the morning there’s only one team which is going to win, which is India”, Ganguly said.