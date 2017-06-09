Russia denies reports of hacking Qatar’s state news agency

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and there are no current plans for any media statement to be issued after the meeting.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Moscow yesterday dismissed allegations that Russian hackers helped spark the diplomatic crisis around Qatar.

“Any escalation in the region, which is already afflicted by various conflict situations, is a matter for concern”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.

“The summit of SCO member states’ heads, which takes place today and tomorrow in Astana, is much more interesting for us”, Peskov said, answering the question how much the Kremlin was interested in Comey’s address and whether they would follow it.

On May 23, the Qatar News Agency published a story that they alleged was falsely attributed to the country’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke by telephone with the ruler of Qatar, urging dialogue to heal split between the Gulf state and other Arab countries.

It was not clear if the hackers were associated with the Russian military or intelligence agencies or criminal elements, CNN said.

This came on the same day the online news site The Intercept posted the report that Russian government hackers carried out a cyberattack against one USA voting software vendor last August and launched a spear-phishing attack targeting local US organizations days before the 2016 US election, according to a highly classified report within the National Security Agency.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov, said during Parliament hearings that “28 percent of all attacks on Russian cyber infrastructure were carried out from U.S. territory”, while the amount of hacking attempts from Russian territory against the U.S. reaches only 2 or 3 percent.

"The world has gone insane", Dzhabarov said. 'Whatever happens, there is a Russian trace there, the trace of Russian hackers'.