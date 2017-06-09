Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US B-52 bomber over Baltic Sea

Norwegian P-3C Orion anti-submarine warfare plane has been intercepted over the Barents Sea.

High tensions between the US and Russian Federation have taken to the air recently – especially where a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation country borders Russian Federation.

Both Russia and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation routinely scramble their fighters to intercept each other’s planes flying over worldwide waters.

Several B-52s, along with a contingent of maintenance troops arrived in the United Kingdom in recent days to participate in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation exercises happening this summer.

Complaints about having scramble jets to intercept North Atlantic Treaty Organisation aircraft by Russian Federation are rather infrequent.

The Russian military said a fighter jet Tuesday intercepted and escorted a U.S. B-52 bomber from Barksdale that was flying near the Russian border.

It comes as more than 4,000 allied North Atlantic Treaty Organisation troops take part in the drills in the Baltic Sea, the Arctic and along Russia’s border.

Moscow said it deployed the Su-27 jet to confront the USA warplane near the border of Russian airspace on Tuesday morning.

“The Russian SU-27 crew, having approached at a safe distance, identified the aircraft as an American B-52 strategic bomber and escorted it” until the time it changed course and flew away from the border area. The Su-27 then shadowed the American aircraft until it left the airspace, the ministry’s statement added. After Russia annexed Crimea and sent troops into eastern Ukraine in 2014, the number of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation intercepts peaked at 160 in 2015.

There are several B-52s now in Europe.

The bomber is stationed at RAF Fairford in Britain in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation exercises.

U.S. forces are engaged in various exercises with Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and other partner nations as part of the Saber Strike war games, Reuters points out.

“Training with Allies and joint partners improves coordination between Allies and enables the U.S. Air Force to build enduring relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges”, service officials wrote in a June 1 press release.

“Such behavior does not deserve respect”, said Deinekin, who said Russian Federation needed to establish what weaponry the B-52 was carrying.

“Strategic bombers should not fly so close to our land borders”, he said.