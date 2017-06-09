Russian Federation denies reports of hacking Qatar’s state news agency

Federal Bureau of Investigation experts visited Qatar in late May to analyse an alleged cyber breach that saw the hackers place the fake story with Qatar’s state news agency, the USA broadcaster said.

He added: “We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”.

The Gulf countries aren’t just recalling diplomats; they’re also closing airspace to Qatar and restricting access by sea. Saudi Arabia also closed Qatar’s only land border.

United States military officials, also speaking anonymously to discuss political issues, said the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar is vital to American air support against Iranian paramilitaries and Iranian-backed forces on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war.

Kuwait’s emir traveled to Qatar to help mediate an end to a crisis that’s seen Arab nations cut ties to the energy-rich nation home to a major US military base, though Emirati officials warned there was “nothing to negotiate”.

Included on the list were Doha-based Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al Qaradawi and Qatari-funded charities.

But Saudi Arabia has also been accused of destabilizing the region through its intervention in Yemen’s civil war, which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll. Both Britain and the United States were helping with their inquiry, they said.

The official said that he would present his concerns to a team from an global humanitarian organization and would also appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, to intervene.

Trump’s belated effort to calm the situation comes as the Qatari military has brought up 16 Leopard tanks out of storage in Doha and put the military on its highest alert out of fear that Saudi Arabia and others might attempt a military incursion.

The statement went on to say that Mr. Trump “underscored that a united Gulf Cooperation Council is critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability”.

Their “fingerprints are all over the place” in terror funding, Gargash said.

“Such a “Trumpification” of relations in a region already susceptible to crises is particularly risky”, Gabriel said.

It said Qatar may need to use Qatar Investment Authority and sovereign wealth fund money, as well as central bank reserves to tackle any big outflow of funds.

The gas-rich emirate still hosts the U.S. airbase of Al-Udeid, which is home to some 10,000 USA troops and is a crucial hub in the fight against Islamic State group extremists in Syria and Iraq.