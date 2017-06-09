Ruth Davidson criticises Nicola Sturgeon over Kezia Dugdale referendum claim

The Scottish Conservative leader said the First Minister had resorted to “scoring cheap political points” in revealing the private conversation, which Kezia Dugdale has denied, in a television debate.

The Tory leader said it was time “Nicola Sturgeon stopped having this tunnel vision about independence”, adding: “My message to Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish nationalists won’t change on this – that now is not the time to be talking about an independence referendum”.

The results came after an exit poll suggested the SNP could lose 22 seats across Scotland.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there should be such a ballot when the terms of the UK’s exit deal from the European Union are clear and has suggested a vote could be held between autumn next year and spring 2019.

Mr Robertson, who was the SNP’s leader at Westminster and one of its most prominent voices, also lost his Moray seat to the Tory Douglas Ross after it was targeted by Ruth Davidson’s party.

“If the Conservatives make significant gains in Scotland they may well feel quite empowered or bolstered in their resistance to a second independence referendum”.

Although the SNP have officially won the election in Scotland having retained at least 31 seats, there are rumours of unease within the party following the losses.

“She arrogantly thought that all she had to do in this campaign was say “strong and stable” over and over again, and that she would steamroller everyone aside, crush the opposition and cruise to a landslide victory. I’m not going to try and gloss over the fact that we have suffered some losses this evening”. We have to wait and see how things shake out.

The Conservatives have exploited this ambiguity to warn of a “coalition of chaos” between Labour and the SNP, resurrecting their vote-winning rhetoric from 2015 in which Corbyn’s predecessor Ed Miliband was portrayed as being in the SNP’s pocket.

“Once we know what the final result is tomorrow … we will want to, if we possibly can, try to be part a progressive alliance which is an alternative to the Tories”.

Mr Salmond, who was Scotland’s first minister between 2007 and 2014, had won a majority of 8,687 at the last election in 2015. He went on to congratulate his opponent Patsy King, for the success that the Labour party is showing across the United Kingdom.

“I think it’s very clear that any plan Nicola Sturgeon had for a second independence referendum has to disappear as a result of this election”.

Labour also made gains in East Lothian, Midlothian and Glasgow North East, as well as Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill.

Mr Robertson became one of the SNP’s most high-profile figures after the 2015 election, thanks to a weekly platform at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Yes, the SNP is still the largest…

Ms Sturgeon said later on Twitter she was “proud that the SNP won the election in Scotland with more MPs than all other parties combined”.

Ms Sturgeon pledged she would “reflect carefully” on the result as she stressed the need for politicians to “try to bring people together to bridge divides and to find a way forward that is routed in consensus”.