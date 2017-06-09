Sadiq Khan: Cancel Donald Trump’s United Kingdom visit

Donald Trump Jr. vociferously defended his father’s Twitter remarks on Tuesday and criticized the way London mayor Sadiq Khan has dealt with the aftermath of the London Bridge attack during a segment on “Good Morning America“.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says “no reason to be alarmed“, read one of Trump’s tweets.

Donald Trump’s whole position on this has been that we are all at risk from Islamist extremists who want to kill us, and he has come up with endless ways he’s suggesting of trying to stop this”, Morgan told Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Khan said Trump was had been wrong about “many things” and the government should cancel his state visit to United Kingdom, expected in October. We have a special relationship and we should work closely with the Americans. Khan responded that he had spent the last few days busy helping with the response to the attack and that he just hasn’t “got time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump“.

“It’s entirely right that Sadiq – as the mayor of the greatest city on earth – should reassure his public and his citizens about the presence of armed police on the streets”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The invitation has been issued and accepted and I see no reason to change that“.

The acting USA ambassador to the UK, Lewis Lukens, meanwhile appeared to distance himself from Trump’s initial tweet, writing on Sunday: “I commend the strong leadership of the mayor of London as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”.

The comments prompted Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrat party, to call for the invitation for the US leader’s visit to be withdrawn.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if Trump actually thought ‘the mayor was saying there’s no reason to be alarmed by an attack on his city, ‘ which was viewed widely as a misinterpretation of Khan’s advisement.

When asked in a follow-up if he thought Khan was at fault somehow, Trump denied the implication. Khan responded saying the president had taken his comments out of context. “President Trump’s attack on him is unacceptable”.

“Severe means an attack across the country is still highly likely, and so we have all got to be vigilant”, Khan said.

After his election past year, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.

When asked by reporters whether she would condemn her U.S. counterpart for his comments, May replied: “Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”. The point is there is a reason to be alarmed.