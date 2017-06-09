Safety concerns over Poolbeg incinerator after workers hospitalised

Eleven people have been taken to hospital following a “dangerous occurrence” at the Poolbeg Incinerator.

The Journal quote a Covanta spokesperson as saying, “a small amount of lime was inadvertently released inside the flue gas treatment area” with “a number of workers in an adjacent area”.

There were 11 workers close by at the time, first aid was administered at the scene before they were taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.

“They felt some had ingested it so they visited our medic on site, had a shower, washed their eyes and then went in their own cars, or shared cars to St Vincent’s Hospital for medical survey there”, said Mr Daly.

They insist that no lime escaped the facility and the incident was completely contained within its four walls.

The company operating the plant, Covanta says there was no impact outside the plant.

The operators said the safety of its employees and contractors was of “utmost importance”.

“We are investigating to understand what exactly occurred, but it appears from preliminary investigation that the release of the lime was due to a problem with a door seal in the fabric filter baghouse”.

Lime in itself is toxic to humans, so such an incident would require full decontamination of those affected, including washing down and clothing disposal.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said: “We are extremely concerned at this incident happening so soon after incineration began at the site”.

In a statement, he said: “The incinerator was lit for the first time last Wednesday and the first day of operation was Friday”.

“For people who live in the area, for those who were hospitalised”.

The development was delayed by local opposition, environmental and safety fears, concerns about the level of bin truck traffic in nearby Ringsend and the amount of household rubbish that would be needed to feed the plant and make it viable. The authorities need to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible.

The HSA is conducting an investigation into what happened.

The €600m Poolbeg Incinerator was first proposed more than 20 years ago, and is created to process 600,000 tonnes of waste a year.

He also confirmed that no lime made its way into the environment outside the plant.