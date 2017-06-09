Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi

Sampaoli is taking over from a rough patch by the 2014 World Cup runner-ups, having won just two of their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, leaving them in danger of missing Russian Federation as they sit in fifth in the South American conference.

Although Brazil star player Neymar is set to miss the match, his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi is going to be the star attraction during the Superclasico between the top two teams in the world.

“The comparison between Messi playing for Barcelona and Messi playing for Argentina is clear because of that”.

“So it doesn’t matter how strongly we want him to play if the medical advice is to the contrary”.

Players like Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus have done well under Tite, and both the players will hope to shine against Argentina.

But how do you think this match will go?

Sampaoli’s first matches in charge will be against Brazil in Melbourne.

According to Damien de Bohun, general manager of the state of Victoria’s Major Events, the lure of playing at the MCG, one of the world’s great sporting arenas, clinched the deal.

The last time the sides met, back in November, Brazil comfortably beat Argentina 3-0 in Belo Horizonte so the latter will be looking for payback.

It’s never easy to predict the lineups for a friendly, but because of the rivalry between the two countries, they’d be making a grave mistake not to field full-strength teams. “Lately I’ve had to do it many times, every year in the Champions League”, Silva told reporters late Thursday.

Is the Brazil v Argentina available online?

Melbourne has in recent years hosted the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Roma, pulling 100,000- strong crowds.

Brazil are sitting a mile ahead in the South American qualifying standings and are so far in front that they are the only team bar the hosts Russian Federation to have already qualified for the Cup.

The devastating effect has been Messi’s 54 goals and 17 assists over 52 games for the Catalan giants in the latest season.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Football Association of Singapore and match promoter Unicess said they were aware of the reports concerning the Argentine duo’s impending plans. “As a football leader he can help a lot”.