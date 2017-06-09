Samsung Galaxy Note8 Leaks Reveals New Features

The Samsung Galaxy 8 will arrive with a vertically-aligned dual-lens rear camera, an on-screen fingerprint sensor and an Infinity display with a smaller corner radius to cram in more pixels.

But as we now know, the on-screen fingerprint sensor could not materialize in time for the Samsung galaxy S8.

Apparently the rear camera placement and layout will be similar to the Galaxy Note 3 – and PoyocoTech even provides a side-by-side render of a mock-up of the Galaxy Note 8 next to the Galaxy Note 3 for comparison purposes.

Earlier Galaxy Club reported that the Galaxy Note 8 will have the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in August before releasing it into the market in September.

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung will have to work hard to make amends with consumers. Back in March that Samsung actually made a decision to put the fingerprint scanner on the back of the Galaxy S8 “at the last minute”. The dual-lens camera on the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, according to industry predictions. If you recall, the Galaxy S8 was also supposed to have this feature but instead received a relatively low-end sensor stamped next to the camera sensor which, if you read our review, you know is a terrible position. Samsung might launch its Galaxy Note 8 in late August, according to The Korea Herald.

After the debacle with the Galaxy Note 7, there were some talks about Samsung discontinuing the line altogether. Displacing the home button from the front meant finding a new home for the fingerprint scanner.

Another similarity that the Note 8 is expected to share with the S8 is the overall design. Now this bit of news will come as disappointment, given it looks like Apple has managed to figure out how to embed the fingerprint scanner under the display. A leaked image has surprised everybody due to a lack of fingerprint scanner on the phone. This has compelled the company to discontinue that device.