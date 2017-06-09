Sanchez – Future down to agent

Arsene Wenger has begun his transfer work early this summer with the arrival of Sead Kolasinac, but perhaps it will take much more to convince the likes of Sanchez and Mesut Ozil that they should stay and that the club is moving in the right direction after an overall disappointing campaign a year ago aside from winning the FA Cup.

According to the Mirror, the Bundesliga winners will face competition from their former manager Pep Guardiola in signing Sanchez.

However, Spanish newspaper Marca, usually well connected on transfer matters, reveal that Arsene Wenger will simply not speak to Manchester City this summer.

Talk of a possible move gathered pace when the Chilean federation accidentally listed Sanchez as a Bayern player when publishing their Confederations Cup squad last month, coincidentally or not.

Arsenal has an outstanding contract extension offer on the table of £275,000/week for the player to sign, which has yet to do up till this point.

Sanchez’s hefty wage demands threatened to scupper a move to Germany but, according to Kicker, Bayern have made a decision to break their salary barrier to sign him.

Manchester City, who will be in the Champions League group stage, are also reported to be interested in the forward, who is now in Moscow with the Chile squad for the Confederations Cup.

“I’m looking at what my agent is doing“, he told Cooperativa. “I am now focused on the cup”, explained Sanchez. The truth is that my representative will see it. He knows and will sit with the club seeing what is best for me. I would like many things, but I only think about the selection’. The German champions believe a fee of £40m ($50.7m) would be sufficient for them to land the forward.