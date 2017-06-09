Sanchez, Yankees hammer Price again in 9-1 win over Red Sox

Even for the $217 million paycheck through 2022, he looks like he can’t wait to get out of Boston. The ace right-hander was 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA in his previous six starts. It’s the first time the Reds have swept the Cardinals in a four game series since 2003.

Gary Sanchez continues to own David Price.

Brett Gardner hit his 13th homer – all in 35 games since April 29 – and an RBI single for NY. The second homer gave Sanchez four in seven career at-bats against Price.

Boston is 11-5 in its last 16 games.

Boston, who won the first game of the series, has been outscored 17-1 over the last two games. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth, staying ideal in 11 save chances. But his actual ERA is 4.47 during that span, largely due to one significant weakness – his propensity to allow home runs. He has a 3.01 career ERA against all other big league teams (backslash) s. The pro average pop time is 1.85 seconds.

Zack Greinke (8-3) labored through five innings for the win, striking out eight. That’s, what, seven or eight years? However, the Yankees do not want Boston getting any closer and had seen Pineda pitch extremely well prior to his last outing. Cain drilled a 3-0 pitch to center. Sitting at 29-30 they missed an opportunity to take advantage of a Los Angeles Angels team that has struggled offensively and also has struggled with their starting pitching.

Derek Dietrich and Christian Yelich both had three hits, including two doubles, for the Marlins and J.T. Realmuto and Tyler Moore added two hits each.

Buster Posey homered for San Francisco. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer.

Chase Headley and Gardner had an in-game side bet on the hit, with Gardner saying he thought it was Judge’s hardest-hit ball this season and Headley feeling otherwise.

He essentially has gone 12 days in between starts.

Price had better be ready to rebound, because he’s put himself in a position where he absolutely has to pitch well. Betances walked two batters and another reached on a dropped third strike.

In the fourth inning of the Red Sox-Yankees game, Tanaka was visited on the mound by Horie and pitching coach Larry Rothschild.

With two on and two outs, Jose Reyes hit a chopper up the middle. NY is 8-2 in its last 10 games when Michael Pineda takes the mound. Are they playing worthy of a man who loved winning? He scored on Mike Moustakas’ two-out single to tie the score.

Freeland (7-3) allowed one run and six hits, struck out five and walked none while lowering his ERA to 3.34.

Gary Sanchez homered twice as NY drilled Price in a 9-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Gregorius appeared to get hit on the ankle and kicked in the chest.

Jim Johnson pitched a ideal ninth for his 12th save.

So the skipper held back while Price went out and had a frightful outing, allowing six runs in just five innings, including a pair of home runs by Gary Sanchez, in the Sox’ 9-1 loss.

For the first time in a long time, it’s worth investing yourself in a regular season series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Keuchel was scratched with an illness. New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in New York.

Gary Sanchez. Sanchez hit two homers and had three RBIs last Thursday in Toronto.

Edwin Diaz (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

“I think he genuinely appreciates competing with the Red Sox, the city of Boston, and going out and working with his teammates to compete and win a championship”. Think about it: you were great in Tampa Bay and Detroit – hell, you re-signed in Tampa with a no-hope franchise and courted the Tigers before they traded you to the Blue Jays.

Astros 6, Royals 1: It was a 1-1 game heading into the ninth, thanks in large part to Lance McCullers, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.