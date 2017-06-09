Sangakkara inspired Sri Lanka stunner – Mathews

India captain Virat Kohli said he expected his bowlers to defend 321 but Sri Lanka batted exceptionally well to take the game away from the defending champions in the Champions Trophy, on Thursday.

Mendis, who was the man of the match, faced 93 deliveries to score 89 and he hit 11 fours and a six before being run out as his partner Gunathilaka.

It was an important 159-run partnership between Gunathilaka and Mendis, which gave Sri Lanka the momentum, but the two were dismissed in quick succession thanks to some naive running between the wickets.

“For Danushka to walk into a game knowing he wasn’t even in the 15 until after Chamara got injured is impressive”, Mathews said.

“Asela’s little cameo as well really won us the game at the end so it was a fantastic batting effort”.

Both Dhawan (125) and Sharma (78) provided the Men in Blue with a stupendous start, putting 138 runs for the opening stand.

“I think Sri Lanka played really well”, Kohli told a news conference following his team’s seven-wicket loss. We’re playing against a team.

“It was very pleasing for us to give them a win because we had some bad times in the recent past, especially with losing a lot of lives due to floods and we are very grateful that we could give them (Sri Lankan people) a (reason to) smile”, said Mathews at the post-match conference on Thursday. We’re not playing amongst ourselves.

“There’s always hindsight. I thought we bowled decently, but when you don’t execute properly, there is always food for thought. We’re not invincible”, he added.

India must beat South Africa on Sunday to avoid a humiliating exit.

Batting first India made 321, which many thought would be more than enough for a rather inexperienced Sri Lankan team.

Kohli said Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s lack of execution also didn’t help his team’s cause. “In our group especially, all teams are on two points, and you have to win your next game to go through, more competitive which is, I think, an exciting position to be in for all teams”, Kohli said. So, we are looking at two virtual must-win, do-or-die quarterfinals on Sunday and Monday that give no chance of making an error. “We are very clear about the situation”.