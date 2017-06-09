Sara Zelenak’s family ‘deeply saddened by loss of attractive daughter and sister’

The first Australian casualty to be confirmed was Kirsty Boden, a nurse from South Australia who died while she was running towards the attack so she could help victims.

“This is an unimaginably hard time for Sara’s family and friends, including those who studied with her Moreton Bay College”, he said. “Thank-you for all the overwhelming love & support from everyone”, her mother Julie Wallace posted on Facebook today.

The family said her fearless actions Saturday “demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life”.

The news comes as the third attacker has been named as Moroccan Italian, Yousseff Zaghba.

Ms Fletcher said they had made a decision to re-open the page due to overwhelming response and based on the confirmation of the devastating loss of Julie and Mark Wallace’s daughter. The death toll stands at seven, with dozens wounded.

Sky News is reporting Brisbane woman Sara Zelenak was the second Australian victim of the terror attack.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has spoken to the families of the two Australians. Miss Zelanak remain unaccounted for. Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas’ Hospital, while Andrew Morrison received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

Her aunt, Tara, says Zelenak’s mother Julie Wallace broke down when she learned of her daughter’s death while traveling to Britain.

A former USA intelligence official has offered his nation’s condolences to three Australians killed in attacks in London and Melbourne, Australia.

The Riverland town of Loxton is mourning the loss of one of its own this morning after it was confirmed an SA nurse was killed in the London terror attack.

French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, was identified by family members as a victim of the attack after several days of frantic searches, according to reports.

“Hatred is the refuge of small minded individuals and will only bring more”.

“Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James”.

“Nowhere else will you find such humour and unique personality – someone who puts his friends above all else”.

Thomas’ girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

Sara Zelenak, 21, of Brisbane remains missing.

He has been hailed a hero for his actions in the midst of sheer terror.

Joaquin Echeverria wrote on Facebook that the 39-year-old had been seen “defending someone with his skateboard”, adding: “We keep looking for Ignacio, disappeared in the London attacks”. Family and friends of the couple have also launched an online appeal for information about his whereabouts. “When the coroner is content and we are content with the ID we have got we will issue that publicly”, a police spokesman said.

Another young man, Socaine Drz has been named by family as unaccounted for. “She hasn’t been seen since the attack and we are all scared, anxious but hoping she will be all right”.

Italy’s police chief says his force has its “documents and conscience clear” after authorities flagged one of the London Bridge attackers in the European-wide intelligence-sharing system after he was stopped in 2016 en route to Turkey with a one-way ticket.

Floral tributes to the victims of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market don the streets. This photo was the day she left, 10th March.