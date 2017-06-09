Saudi and allies cut Qatar ties in diplomatic crisis

Qatar and Iran cooperate somewhat over sharing the massive North Field/South Pars natural gas field, from which Qatar draws most of its natural gas exports and thus its enormous wealth.

The US has called for a quick resolution of the dispute, and does not want to see a “permanent rift”, a senior US administration official said.

Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines, among others, have announced they would suspend flights to Doha after Bahrain, Egypt, Libya, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen said they were cutting diplomatic ties with the tiny country of 2.7 million people that is due to host the 2022 football World Cup.

Qatar called the accusations “baseless” and said they were part of a plan to “impose guardianship on the state, which in itself is a violation of sovereignty”.

What’s behind the diplomatic breakdown in the Gulf? .

Saudi Arabia has also ordered Qatari troops be pulled from the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“Iran’s actions in the Middle East have cost Doha’s Arab neighbours blood and treasure”, the editorial said, adding “the regime across the Arabian Gulf is no friend to Doha”. Even as it joined the occasional GCC outbursts against Tehran, it maintained sound economic and diplomatic ties.

The isolation of Qatar could also push the Arab nation into the hands of Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The Cabinet has reassured citizens and residents of Qatar that the government has taken all necessary measures to guarantee that normal life continues in the country.

Qatar said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by it.

Bahrain made a decision to sever ties with its neighbor “on the insistence of the State of Qatar to continue destabilizing the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to intervene in its affairs”.

“If this dispute goes on for a while, the ramifications could be huge”, said an Global banker based in the Gulf, declining to be named because of political sensitivities.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Sydney the spat would not effect the fight against Islamist militants and that Washington has encouraged its Gulf allies to resolve their differences. The country imports 90 percent of its food, “mostly through the land border with Saudi Arabia”, according to the UAE site The National. “Saudi Arabia is a lifeline for Qatar in terms of trade”.

Iran saw America pulling the strings.

Above all, gas prompted Qatar to promote a regional policy of engagement with Shiite Iran to secure the source of its wealth.

Aside from being Central Command’s Middle East headquarters, the sprawling air base is the nerve center for air campaigns in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and at least 17 other nations, the Air Force said.

“Coercion is never the solution”, Zarif said. “Dialogue [sic] is imperative, especially during blessed Ramadan”.

As the Middle East is slowly sinking into a new crisis, in addition to potential complications in the US efforts to fight extremist groups in the region, the Qatar diplomatic crisis could also challenge America’s plans to confront an assertive Iran.

As a result, Pakistani pilgrims proceeding to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah were left in a limbo as Qatar Airways was barred from entering Saudi Arabia. If this goes on, this will empower Iran in the region. “I think it will be very quiet and very much in the background”, she said.