The council includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

They have ordered Qatari citizens and diplomats out of their countries, cut all flights to Qatar and are looking for ways to bar worldwide airlines from flying through their airspace to get to Qatar, which is slated to host to 2022 World Cup.

The designations are a direct response to the Government of Qatar’s consistent refusal to take meaningful steps to disrupt the activities of terrorist support networks operating within its borders.

Trump made the offer Wednesday during a phone call with Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Kuwaiti ruler played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states.

The UAE has confirmed that its airspace will be closed to any planes flying to or from Qatar until further notice, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s parliament approved sending troops to an existing Turkish base in Qatar as a sign of support.

Analysts have raised the prospect of a palace coup in Qatar, a hereditary monarchy with a history of such changes in leadership.

That would be extremely harsh punishment for many people completely besotted with Barcelona, a huge club in the Middle East.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on June 7 that Gulf states could resolve a row with Qatar amongst themselves without outside help.

“It’s a stale claim and, as ever, there is zero evidence”, Andrei Krutskikh, a Kremlin adviser on cyber security, said. The advisory came in the wake of several Gulf nations cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier this week.

The UAE added that Qatar had failed to abide by its agreement regarding the return of GCC diplomats to its capital, Doha, which was agreed in the US-Islamic Summit – attended by US President Trump – held in Saudi Arabia in May. Since then, a team of FBI investigators have been sent to Qatar’s capital city of Doha to assist the Qataris in the investigation, according to Qatari and United States officials.

Trump spoke Tuesday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to discuss the situation.