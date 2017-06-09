Saudi team apologizes for snubbing terror victims tribute

The Saudi Arabian soccer team apologized after not participating in a moment of silence before an global match hosted by Australia on Thursday, the Washington Post reported.

Their failure to take part drew widespread criticism and Football Federation Australia released a statement explaining it had been advised by opposition officials they would not actively participate as the tradition was “not in keeping with Saudi culture”.

According to Adam Peacock, who works as a presenter for Fox Sports in Australia, the Asian Football Confederation approved the minute’s silence against the wishes of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s football federation has apologised after its national team failed to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of Saturday’s London Bridge terrorist attacks.

“The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affected by the atrocity“.

In its statement, the Saudi federation said it condemned all acts of terrorism and extremism and extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

Labor MP Anthony Albanese told TODAY the display was disgraceful.

Prime Minister Turnbull said on Friday that he had not seen video of the incident but thought everybody should condemn “terrorism”.

Frank Gardner tweeted “disgraceful and disrespectful”, while Paul Jurdeczka said: “Minute silence not in Saudi culture”.

Australia won the match 3-2 win to stay on track for next year’s World Cup finals in Russian Federation.

TODAY co-host Sylvia Jeffreys noted “I would be required to wear a headscarf if I were to travel to Saudi Arabia and they can’t stand still for one minute to observe something that has no cultural, no religious background, no meaning in a faith or religious respect, it is simply honouring people who have lost their lives”.

Two Australian women were among the seven victims of the deadly weekend terror attack.

The attack, carried out by three Islamic State terrorists, left eight people dead, including two Australians, and the Australian soccer federation [FFA] had notified their opponents that there would be a tribute to the victims.

“The whole world, the whole free world, is united in condemnation of that terrorist attack and terrorism generally”, he told reporters in Tasmania.

After the match, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan all had 16 points in qualifying Group B, although Japan had a game in hand.