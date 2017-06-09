Scottish Episcopal Church in historic decision backing gay marriage

The Scottish Episcopal Church voted June 8 to amend canon law to allow same-sex couples to marry in the church. The bishops and laity voted 80% in favour, the clergy 67%.

“No-one is being asked to change their theology of marriage”. The change is that our church would officially recognise that it contains a diversity of viewpoints.

Chillingworth added that this vote recognized “marriage of same-sex couples as an expression of Christ-like acceptance and welcome”. The Scottish church’s vote puts it at odds with most of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Speaking beforehand Revd David McCarthy, part of the Scottish Anglican Network, said there was an “immense sadness from many people in Scotland” about the forthcoming decision.

According to the BBC, the vote amends cannon law that says marriage is a heterosexual union. “We are broken. This schismatic move. will cause serious harm to our unity”.

Victoria Stock (Edinburgh) spoke of the pain and struggle of being accepted as a gay member of the Church.

The step we have taken today is a momentous one.

The first two clauses of Canon 31 – containing the doctrinal statement that marriage is to be understood as a “physical, spiritual and mystical union of one man and one woman” – were deleted, and replaced with a single conscience clause to ensure that no cleric would be obliged to officiate against his or her conscience.

The Church’s teaching remains that marriage is only permitted between heterosexual couples, although gay clergy are permitted to live celibate lives in civil partnerships.

The Church of Scotland (which is Presbyterian rather than Episcopalian) last month approved the process of consideration of same-sex weddings, the most important stage of which would be a vote by the general assembly next year.

But in February 2017, campaigners hailed a decision by the Church of England’s ruling body to throw out a controversial report on same-sex marriage as “a victory for love and equality”.

‘We have stuck to what Anglicans have always believed and it’s others who are walking away from us, ‘ he said.

Although past Synods have heard proposals for the Church to water down its opposition, these have been disregarded.

I look forward to the day when we in the Church of Scotland are also able to, with our Episcopal sisters and brothers, conduct marriages, no matter the gender of those who live in love and commitment.

“It is my hope that the missionary bishop will lead an effort to plant dynamic churches all over Scotland which are Jesus-centered, practicing the teaching of the Bible, and holding to the long-standing tradition of the Anglican Faith”.