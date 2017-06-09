Scottish independence dealt a blow after nationalists suffer losses

Ms Dugdale also said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should shelve plans for a second independence referendum after her party fought back to take six seats from the SNP.

In his victory speech, the newly-elected Tory MP Mr Clark said: “The silent majority have spoken”.

Ian Murray, who had been the only Labour MP in 2015, retained Edinburgh South with a massively increased majority as the party won a total of seven seats.

The SNP still took 35 seats, while the Conservatives won 13 seats in Scotland, achieving the second largest share of the vote.

Mr Robertson – who also took over as SNP depute leader in 2016 – has often been lauded for his PMQs performances, earning a reputation as a formidable opponent and potential future leadership contender.

But he was insistent the SNP will win the election north of the border.

As group leader at Westminster, and as a result of the SNP’s newly-acquired third-party status, he was handed the task of challenging the UK Government on everything from welfare reforms to Brexit and foreign affairs.

But the Nationalists have lost 21 seats – leaving them far from the dominance they enjoyed in 2015.

Scotland delivered the only good news for a Conservative Party that lost its overall majority in the British parliament.

He then stood on a joint ticket with Nicola Sturgeon marking the start of a decade-long partnership.

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond has lost his Gordon constituency to the Scottish Conservatives.

But in the 2017 election, the first result in Scotland went to Labour as the party won Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

A second independence referendum is still on the table, which would be helped by a smaller Tory majority, allowing the SNP to wield greater influence, Mr Salmond said.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said she was “hugely encouraged” by the results.

Until Thursday’s United Kingdom vote, the SNP held 56 out of 59 of Scotland’s Westminster seats in parliament – a huge measure of support for the party following a narrow independence referendum defeat in 2014.

The Tories have grabbed 12 mostly rural seats from the SNP – but Labour and the Lib Dems have also made gains in Scotland.

Following the result, Conservative Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “It’s becoming increasingly clear the SNP bubble has burst”.

But in Paisley and Renfrewshire South, the SNP’s Mhairi Black was re-elected with 16,964 votes – although the party’s support in the seat fell by 10%.