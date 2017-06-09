Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon Calls Election ‘Disastrous’ For PM Theresa May

Among the dramatic casualties were Angus Robertson, its leader in the U.K. Parliament, and former chief Alex Salmond, who turned the SNP into an electoral force and led the campaign to break from England and Wales in 2014.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, were celebrating their best results in Scotland since 1983, winning 13 seats after running an unashamedly pro-Union campaign.

Ruth Davidson, whose Scottish Conservatives ejected both Mr Salmond from Gordon and Mr Robertson from Moray, said her party had enjoyed an “historic night”. “Indyref 2 is dead”.

Similarly, the election night is turning out to be equally or more disastrous for the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon.

The Tory success in Scotland is in stark contrast to the situation south of the border, with Theresa May losing her majority and the election resulting in a hung parliament.

Nick Eardley of BBC Scotland said SNP sources were sceptical about the poll and its methodology. “This is a disaster for Theresa May, she called an election clearly very arrogantly thinking that she was going to crush the opposition, sweep everybody aside and cruise to a landside majority, her position is very, very hard”.

“This is her opportunity to do so – and I urge her to take it immediately”. We’ve seen so many SNP seats fall here.

‘I’m disappointed at the SNP losses but I’m pleased that we’ve won the election’.

Despite his defeat, Mr Salmond insisted that people have “not seen the last of my bonnets and me” and insisted that the SNP would still wield “very substantial influence” at Westminster.

In his victory speech, the newly-elected Tory MP Mr Clark said: “The silent majority have spoken”.

Such a result would mark a massive loss of political momentum and a significant blow to the SNP’s push for a second referendum on independence from the UK.

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh entered parliament in 2015 as an SNP politician, but she had previously stood for the Scottish Conservatives in the Scottish Parliament before briefly having been a member of the Labour Party.

She added that the UK Government must now listen to those who did not vote Tory and should now pursue “an open Brexit, not a closed one”.

The Liberal Democrats regained Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross with former MSP Jamie Stone taking the seat from the SNP’s Paul Monaghan.

Ian Murray, who had been the only Labour MP in 2015, retained Edinburgh South with a massively increased majority as the party won a total of seven seats. She said the party, still the third-largest in the British Parliament, would seek to back a “progressive government” for the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the BBC, Sturgeon said: “I’m not going to rush to hasty judgements or decisions, but clearly there’s thinking for me to do about the SNP result …”

“This morning, we have heard SNP figures acknowledge that the referendum demands were behind its bad result”. In the first result declared, it took a district near Glasgow from the SNP and then took another six.