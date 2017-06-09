Scottish leader Sturgeon says election ‘disastrous’ for PM May

The Scottish National Party, which almost swept the board in Scotland two years ago, saw a resurgent Conservative Party north of the border claim scalps including former leader Alex Salmond and deputy leader Angus Robertson.

After making stunning gains in 2015, Nicola Sturgeon’s party lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats to see their numbers slashed to 35 MPs.

The Tories won the region of Angus from the SNP, previously among one of the nationalists’ safer seats.

The Tories returned 13 MPs in their best result in Scotland since 1983.

The Conservative Party increased its share of the vote by 16.5 percent to win the Moray constituency. Senior party officials, though, weren’t expecting to lose anything like the number of districts after every region of Scotland opposed Brexit in last year’s vote.

Ms Sturgeon admitted she was “disappointed” by the results, but said she would not make any “rash decisions” on her plan for another independence vote.

Nick Eardley of BBC Scotland said SNP sources were sceptical about the poll and its methodology.

“Well, I bet that she’s regretting that now”.

“I don’t recall us ever voting for significant Tory policy in the past and it would be hard to see in the current climate with the austerity cuts, hard Brexit party, that we would want to support them in any way in this future parliament”.

Deputy leader Angus Robertson also lost his seat as the Tories, led by Ruth Davidson, surged in rural areas of Scotland.

But he was insistent the SNP will win the election north of the border. “We’re proud to be part of the United Kingdom”. “She should resign and Labour should be given the opportunity to form a minority government”.

Mr Salmond, the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman, had swept to power in the seat with a 8,687 majority in 2015, overturning decades of Liberal Democrat rule.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was joined by husband Peter Murrell at their polling station in Glasgow while Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale cast her ballot in Edinburgh.

She said: “A vote tomorrow for Labour or the Liberal Democrats, parties who are third and fourth position in Scotland, risks doing one thing and one thing only – splitting the anti-Tory vote and allowing a Tory MP in the back door”.

“What we’ve got is a crushing result for the SNP, they’ve lost 20 seats if not more and further than that they’ve watched their majorities crumble”. That’s a crushing result for the SNP.

Nicola Sturgeon, right, and Angus Robertson.