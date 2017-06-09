Scottish party to push for vote on independence

Nicola Sturgeon is urging Scottish voters to back the SNP at the General Election, as it will reinforce her case for a second referendum on independence.

However there was no timetable in the manifesto yesterday, prompting speculation the SNP leader was sidelining her plan after Mrs May insisted “now is not the time” for a new vote.

AN SNP victory in the general election in Scotland would complete a “triple lock” for a second independence referendum, according to the party’s manifesto.

But asked yesterday about the principle of holding a second independence referendum, the Labour leader said: “What I’ve said is that if the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people want a referendum, they have the right to do that, that was the whole point of the devolution agreement of the 1990s”.

Sturgeon in her speech and the manifesto put repeated emphasis on the contribution SNP MPs could make at Westminster to opposing austerity and increasing public spending by the United Kingdom government over the next five years, again implying she was not certain she could stage or win a referendum.

The recent Tory manifesto also said there could be no vote without demonstrable “public consent” after the Brexit process had “played out” for an undefined period.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) welcomed the statement from the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that “next year and future years we will not assume a 1 per cent pay cap” for public sector workers alongside a commitment to work with trade unions.

PM May and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the remarks are “the strongest evidence yet” that the SNP and Labour are working together towards a post-election “sweetheart deal.” .

She warned Theresa May that if the SNP wins the most seats in Scotland on June 8 – that “continued Tory attempts” to block another referendum would be “democratically unsustainable”.

Regardless of whether you voted leave or remain, a vote for the SNP at this election is a vote to ensure Scotland’s interests are protected throughout that process.

“That would cost jobs, risk our economy, and distract us all from the real job in hand – improving our schools and public services”.

The SNP is the dominant party representing Scotland in the British parliament, with 54 of 59 seats. “Nobody is fooled any more”.

The SNP makes clear that it believes the biggest danger to the health of the Scottish economy is the threat of a hard Brexit.

Away from the SNP manifesto launch, The Times reports that the Conservative Party could be in line to lose 20 seats and Labour gain almost 30 in next week’s general election, as the paper quotes data from pollsters YouGov.

Rennie, however, accused the SNP leader pretending “she is interested in Europe” when in fact she only cares about independence.