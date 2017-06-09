Scottish secessionist dreams of swift independence vote dashed

The SNP now holds 33 seats after losing 19 seats to rivals from the Conservative and Labour parties, who have respectively 255 and 232 seats.

The SNP lynchpin and ex-party leader was defeated by Colin Clark in Gordon.

Davidson, whose colorful humor and approachability has won her many fans, notched up the Conservatives’ best result since 1983 north of the border.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “I want to also make particular mention of Alex Salmond, my friend and mentor for nearly 30 years, and without a shadow of a doubt the giant of modern Scottish politics – someone who has devoted his life to serving this country”.

She added: “By voting Labour today, people across Scotland can send Nicola Sturgeon a message to drop her plans for a divisive second independence referendum”.

The Tories won the region of Angus from the SNP, previously among one of the nationalists’ safer seats.

But Murdo Fraser, a Conservative member of the Scottish parliament, dismissed the SNP’s claim that a result in line with the exit poll would make the nationalists winners.

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond blamed a late surge in support for Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn for the loss of a number of nationalist seats.

“Well it appears that calling this snap election at least does dent the SNP’s prospects of calling for a second independence referendum.so in that context Theresa May perhaps has delivered. a United Kingdom remaining united”.

“In any terms, that means the SNP, by winning more votes and more seats, have won this election in Scotland”.

The UK Parliamentary General Election results for Edinburgh’s five constituencies have been announced at Meadowbank Sports Centre.

“If you lend the SNP your vote tomorrow to keep the Tories out then you can be assured that you will be electing SNP MPs who might not agree with him on everything, but who agree with Jeremy Corbyn on more than Kezia Dugdale and Scottish Labour agree with Jeremy Corbyn”.

He told BBC Scotland: “In the last two elections, the Scottish Parliament and council elections, the SNP vote has been down and that has been replicated tonight”.

There were several reassuring victories but with a reduced share of the vote for Sturgeon, with Mhairi Black holding Paisley and Renfrewshire South.

An earlier high-profile scalp against Nicola Sturgeon’s party was Angus Robertson, the SNP’s depute and Westminster leader, who lost his Moray seat in a major upset.

Chris Stephens was re-elected after securing just 60 more votes than Labour candidate Matt Kerr, a current Glasgow City Council councillor.

Aberdeen South also switched from SNP to Conservative, with MSP Ross Thomson claiming the Westminster constituency.