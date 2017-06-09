Sean Spicer Says President Trump Considers His Tweets ‘Official’ White House Statements

Each time Donald Trump presses the “tweet” button, a new set of 140 characters becomes the most scrutinized statement in the world. “It gives him the ability to speak directly to the people without the bias of the media filtering communication”.

Also pitching in to launch the administration’s new Trump Tweet wrangling campaign, Trump surrogate Sebastian Gorka scolded CNN’s Chris Cuomo for bringing up POTUS’ latest round of rage tweets. For example, Trump tweeted on Monday that his controversial executive order which barred travel from several Muslim-majority was, in fact, a “travel ban“. The bot checks Trump’s account every five minutes before putting them on official-looking White House letterhead and posting the statement to social media.

Voters like Steele believe the president should have people look over his tweets before he hits send.

Continetti said by firing Comey and then “tweeting recklessly about it, Trump elevated a long-running by manageable problem – the so-called “Russia thing” into an independent investigation that seriously dangers his presidency”.

Trump’s “honest and unfiltered” message is going to get his policies blocked and his ass impeached.

CUOMO: It’s not social media. You know no bounds.

Appearing on NBC’s Today, Conway knocked the press’s “obsession with covering everything [President Donald Trump] says on Twitter, and not what he does as president”.

“Having opened this forum to all comers, the President can’t exclude people from it merely because he dislikes what they’re saying”. I’m not sure anyone is in a position to simply tell the President to stop doing something and have him actually listen.

Moreover, poll respondents see peril for Trump on Twitter – both real and political.

Neal Katyal, a former senior official on Barack Obama’s Justice Department who is representing Hawaii in challenging the ban, underscored the point Monday.

Asked whether Trump’s tweets signal a shift away from Qatar and toward Saudi Arabia, Nauert stressed, “Our relationship with Qatar is one that is strong”.

Meanwhile, a growing number of Republican lawmakers are expressing frustration with Trump’s Twitter habits.

More immediately, Trump’s musings on Twitter are proving to be an unhelpful distraction for his team. “These are presidential things at their core, and they should be treated as such”.

The first public plea came from an unexpected quarter: George Conway, a longtime Trump friend and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Trump, however, has made it clear that pleas for him to end his Twitter usage will fall on deaf ears.

Here’s Trump’s take from this morning – via Twitter, of course: “The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media”.