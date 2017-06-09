SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Can’t Be More Risky. Just Reaches 52 Week Low

At the time of the transaction the price of a share was $26.2. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio.

Proshare Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 14,829 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Hanseatic Management reported 527 shares.

The company declined -8.67% and closed its last trading session at $28.85.

Stock market analysts watching Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) have recently changed their ratings on the stock. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $169,200 was made by MCADAM WILLIAM J on Wednesday, March 22. $46,232 worth of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) shares were sold by Barpoulis Sarah Morrison.

SemGroup Corporation, launched on September 19, 2005, is a provider of gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing and other midstream services primarily to producers, refiners of petroleum products and other market participants located in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States and Canada.

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ SEMG) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. Its down 0.30, from 1.23 in 2016Q3. It is negative, as 34 investors sold SemGroup Corp shares while 50 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. Morgan Stanley owns 489,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 2.84% invested in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) for 2.49M shares. Towle & holds 1.54% or 484,913 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 7,549 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 405.63 Million, seeing a projected current quarter growth of -33.3%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 8%. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SemGroup Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. 2,103 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Nationwide Fund Advsr holds 94,951 shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 6,744 shares. Blackrock Fund has 2.13 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 111,842 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 10,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise reported 15,526 shares. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Therefore 75% are positive.

4 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 433.87 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 481.23 million and 353.52 million respectively. SemGroup had 15 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 25 with “Buy”.

On January 4 the company was downgraded to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” in a statement from Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 24 by CL King. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 7 report.

02/21/2017 – Barclays began new coverage on Semgroup Corporation giving the company a “equal-weight” rating. The stock of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 25. Also, insider Carlin G. Conner purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th.